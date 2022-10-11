Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland women's victory qualified them for a major tournament for the first time

The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw have apologised for a pro-IRA chant sung by players after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

Video emerged of the Republic of Ireland women singing a pro-IRA chant following the World Cup play-off.

"We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations," said Pauw.

Pauw added there could be "no excuse".

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard," continued the Republic of Ireland boss.

"I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused."

Squad member Aine O'Gorman said the players wanted to "reiterate" the apology.

"We'd like to apologise for that for anyone that was offended," added O'Gorman.

Her team-mate Chloe Mustaki added that the players were "extremely sorry for the hurt it's caused".

"A lapse in judgement in the moment. We're extremely sorry and hopefully we can move past it," added Mustaki.

The footage shows team members chanting the pro-IRA slogan in the Hampden Park dressing room following their 1-0 win.

The Irish women achieved their first qualification for a major tournament as they defeated the Scots.

Amber Barrett hit the Republic's goal as they progressed to next year's finals in Australia and New Zealand.