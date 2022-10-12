Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Nordic bid have said the final of Euro 2025 would be held in the 50,000-seater Friends Arena in Stockholm

Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland have submitted a joint bid to host the Women's European Championship in 2025.

The Nordic bid will compete with France, Poland and Switzerland to stage the 14th edition of the tournament.

Ukraine had expressed an interest in hosting the event before the Russian invasion and war in their country.

"Women's football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer," said Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation.

"We offer to share with the rest of Europe our joint ambition to leave a long-lasting legacy of truly equal opportunities in football."

The planned venues for the Nordic bid includes each country's capital city - Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Helsinki.

Each country would also have an additional host city with Odense in Denmark, Sweden's Gothenburg, Norway's Trondheim and Tampere in Finland.

More than 800,000 tickets would be available for sale and the final would be held at Friends Arena in Stockholm, a 50,000-seater stadium.

Ari Lahti, the Finland Football Association President, said: "Football is a powerful opportunity to make a change.

"Our Nordic bid offers to take the Uefa Women's Euros to the next level by growing the fan culture of women's football and organizing the biggest Women's Euros ever".

Uefa's executive committee will announce the winning bid on 25 January 2023.