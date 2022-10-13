Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Harlee Dean has made 187 for Birmingham since joning from Brentford in August 2017

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean says he does not feel he was made a scapegoat by former boss Lee Bowyer for City's poor form last season.

He made his first Blues appearance in 11 months in Saturday's 3-0 win over Bristol City under new head coach John Eustace.

"After almost a year out, the game couldn't have gone better," Dean said.

"It was really good. The manager said it was a fresh start and a clean slate for everyone at the start of the season and that's something I'm enjoying."

After being a regular for the Championship side at the start of last season, Dean's last appearance for Blues was a goalless draw with Coventry City in late November - having won his place back two games previously.

Against the backdrop of only three wins in 13 games, the club captain was put on the transfer list with Bowyer desperate to freshen up his struggling squad with limited finances.

While Dean made a move to Hillsborough, Bowyer could not rejuvenate results and was sacked at the end of the season after 16 months in charge.

He left having guided the club in 20th place, with only four wins in their past 26 league games.

Harlee Dean helped Sheffield Wednesday reach the League One play-offs during his short loan spell

Looking back, Dean doesn't blame Bowyer for his decision to move him on.

"I'd started the season well but we had a run of four or five bad games after an international break - that happens in football," Dean told BBC Radio WM.

"If you're not performing, which I wasn't, you're the first to go and sometimes you've just got to accept that.

"It had never happened to me before but there was never any hard feelings. I understood it. It never changed what I felt about myself but sometimes you've just to take it and see where you go.

"I know my performances weren't good enough, so that's what you get judged on. If the manager, who you like as a person - and I think he liked me - tells you 'I can't play you any more' that's fair enough.

"Did I expect it to be the end? No. I thought I'd be out for a little while, work hard, and then get back in. I did against Coventry and then I'm never to be seen again. That was the only disappointing part, the rest I could agree with."

Owls move gave Dean 'fire in my belly'

Dean found solace under Owls manager Darren Moore in his nine-game loan stint during the second half of last season - a move he said proved transformative.

"It was something I didn't realise how much I needed until it came along," Dean said.

"Darren Moore was brilliant, the club was brilliant, and it made me fall back in love with football again. It gave me that fire in my belly which I hadn't realised had left.

"I can't thank them enough, and what it did for my mental health really helped me at a bad time."

Hyperbaric chambers, a diet regime and a manager true to his word

John Eustace has guided Birmingham to three wins and two draws in their past six Championship games

Following Bowyer's departure, Dean was given hope of a fresh start by new boss Eustace only to suffer a calf injury during pre-season.

But fired by a disciplined approach to fitness, Dean was delighted to see Eustace kept his word by bringing him back into the Blues side for the first time in nearly a year.

"When I got injured I wanted to tick every box - hyperbaric chambers, all sorts of physio on top of the gym work I was doing. The nutritionist got me set meals during the 10 weeks I was injured.

"I always look for honesty in a person - that's the biggest trait in the managers I've worked with.

"He's been very honest and true to his word. We had a conversation and it was down to me to make myself available. I can't thank him enough, to be honest."