James Rowberry spent seven years working with the Football Association of Wales as a coach educator

James Rowberry believes Newport County were on the correct path under his guidance but acknowledges poor results cost him his job as manager.

Appointed in October 2021 following the departure of Michael Flynn, Rowberry guided the club to 11th last season.

But the 37-year-old has been sacked after a disappointing start to the season, with the Exiles 18th in the League Two table.

"Ultimately as a manager you are judged on results," Rowberry said.

"Whilst last season we reached the heights of third place and finished 11th in the league, we haven't had the results we had hoped for this season.

"I felt the team were always on the correct path and I have no doubt the team will progress within the league and achieve better results in the coming months, especially with key players due to come back from injury.

"However, I respect the board's decision and I would like to personally thank the board, the sporting director Darren Kelly, the general manager Nigel Stephenson and especially the chairman Gavin Foxall.

"Finally, to the supporters of Newport County AFC, thank you for your support, love and passion."

Rowberry had been first-team coach at Cardiff City before his return to the club where he had been a youth-team player and later coached in the academy.

He said being appointed manager by his hometown club was "my proudest achievements to date".

"My initial remit was to provide stability, improve the infrastructure of the club, and create a high performing environment within League Two," Rowberry continued in a statement issued by the League Manager's Association.

"I believe we helped many young players progress in this time and move onto greater heights in their careers, including the likes of Finn Azaz, Oliver Cooper and Dom Telford.

"To see Finn and Dom in the EFL League Two team of the year shows the strength of the programme and how well they progressed last season.

"The football infrastructure at the club has become professionalised and modernised within a League Two environment, improving and increasing performance analysis, sports science and medical provision, individual and personal development.

"Together, the staff created a culture in which players could develop and enjoy playing for Newport County."