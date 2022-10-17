Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Referee John Beaton says officials need to leave their egos at the door as he welcomes the "safety net" the imminent arrival of VAR will bring. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibs defender Paul Hanlon believes VAR will improve Scottish football as he gets set to take part in the country's first top-flight match using the system at Easter Road against St Johnstone on Friday. (Daily Record) external-link

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham is interested in St Mirren's Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus, 24. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers coach Michael Beale, 42, is in the mix to become Wolves' next manager after his eye-catching start as QPR boss. (Talksport via Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are not interested in recruitment guru Steve Hitchen, who has worked at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. (Herald) external-link

Leon King, 18, is loving being thrust into the Rangers spotlight with defenders Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Felip Helander all unavailable to boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell has described King's tackle on Stuart McKinstry as "poor" and said the teenage Rangers defender should have been send him off in his side's victory at Fir Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell winger McKinstry believes Rangers defender King should have been sent off for the challenge, saying "he knew what he was doing". (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says ex-striker Frank McGarvey, who last week revealed he has cancer, gave him some "strong words" before the Hibernian game. (Herald) external-link

Dundee United striker Glenn Middleton has lauded the impact of No.2 Stevie Crawford after producing his finest domestic display in a Tangerine jersey. (The Courier) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is without 10 first-team regulars after losing Andy Halliday and Peter Haring at Aberdeen as the capital side went five matches without a win. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes his side's 2-0 win against Hearts was the "perfect response" to the defeat against Dundee United and that they "owed their fans" after the Tannadice defeat. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers forward Neil McCann believes Ibrox winger Ryan Kent has a "severe lack of confidence" and it is being shown in his hesitancy in front of goal. (Daily Record) external-link

Van Bronckhorst does not believe contract uncertainty has impacted the form of English winger Kent, 25,and Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 26 - both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) external-link