West Ham beat Anderlecht 1-0 in Belgium earlier this month with Gianluca Scamacca scoring in the 79th minute

West Ham United v RSC Anderlecht Date: 13 October. Time: 20:00 BST. Venue: London Stadium. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Striker Michail Antonio is a doubt for West Ham's Europa Conference League match against Anderlecht on Thursday.

The Hammers are top of Group B and will advance as group winners if they beat the Belgian side and Danish team Silkeborg fail to beat FCSB of Romania.

West Ham won 1-0 in Belgium last week, thanks to Gianluca Scamacca's goal.

"Micky Antonio has had a wee bit of cold, or the flu, which has kept him out of training a day or two," said Hammers boss David Moyes.

"We're a little bit unsure on him. We've got a couple of knocks and niggles but hopefully, he will be OK.

"We've won five out of six at the moment and I've sensed the belief coming back in training.

"I'm seeing an awful lot of things and thinking 'this is looking good and going in the right direction'. I hope I'm right in what I'm observing."

West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and are well placed for another long European run.

They have won all three of their Conference League games, with Anderlecht second on four points.

The group winners will advance to the last 16, while the teams that finish second will play an additional two matches in a play-off against the sides that come third in the Europa League.

"Somebody said to me the other day we might have played as many [recent] European games as any club," added Moyes.

"Obviously we'd like to be in the Champions League but the point is, for West Ham who didn't have European football for such a long time, sometimes, you mustn't forget what we've got and you have to embrace and enjoy it.

"I'm not moaning about it, but [playing] Thursday, Sunday is not easy.

"For us at West Ham I think it's a great thing, you should never take it for granted because it might not always be there."