VAR will be used in Scottish football for the first time during Hibernian's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone next Friday at Easter Road.

The Scottish FA have confirmed the technology will be rolled out across the top flight that weekend.

It will also be used for the Scottish Cup and League Cup semi-finals and finals.

The governing body says Fifa has given approved its use in Scotland after three years of planning.

VAR has been used at European games in Scotland, but never in domestic football, although the technology has been operating in the background for a trial period.

It will be coordinated centrally from the video operations room at Clydesdale House in Glasgow.

"We have worked extensively over a near three-year period to get to this point, have tested in every Premiership stadium as part of the training process, and we are ready to go," said the Scottish FA's head of referee operations Crawford Allan.

"As we have seen across the world, VAR has helped ensure a higher percentage of on-field refereeing decisions are accurate and that is a principle our match officials support."

All but one of the SPFL clubs voted to approve the use of VAR in the top-flight after the World Cup in Qatar, but have expressed a desire to introduce it sooner.

What will VAR be used for?

The VAR will run in the background and check decisions in only four circumstances, which are:

If there is a straight red card

If there is a penalty incident

When a goal is scored

If there is a case of mistaken identity

The SPFL's chief operating officer Callum Beattie admitted "implementation will not be straightforward" but says it will "increase the accuracy of refereeing decision-making".