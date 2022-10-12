Match ends, Napoli 4, Ajax 2.
Free-scoring Napoli moved into the knockout stages of the Champions League with an entertaining win over Ajax.
They raced into a two-goal lead as Hirving Lozano sent a looping header into the far corner and Giacomo Raspadori thumped a left-footed drive into the roof of the net.
Ex-Everton man Davy Klaasen's header reduced Ajax's arrears after the break, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty, harshly awarded for handball against Jurrien Timber after a Video Assistant Referee review, extended Napoli's lead back to two goals.
The visitors were then given a late penalty when Juan Jesus was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey, with former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn converting to cause a nervy finale.
However, those nerves were settled when Victor Osimhen harried Daley Blind into a mistake and tapped into the empty net for his first Champions League goal of the season.
The result leaves Napoli, who have now scored 17 goals in their four group games, in pole position to top group A, at the expense of Liverpool.
They can be overtaken by Jurgen Klopp's side, who must win their remaining games by large margins to have any chance of topping the group.
- Follow live text and radio coverage as Liverpool face Rangers
- Spalletti: From stolen car to Napoli mastermind
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 3Kim
- 5Nunes JesusBooked at 87mins
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 49'minutes
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forGaetanoat 89'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forOsimhenat 50'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 9Osimhen
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
Ajax
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pasveer
- 19SánchezBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBaasat 65'minutes
- 2TimberBooked at 61mins
- 17Blind
- 3BasseyBooked at 66mins
- 6Klaassen
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 52mins
- 8TaylorBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGrillitschat 65'minutes
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forFernandes da Conceiçãoat 84'minutes
- 20KudusSubstituted forBrobbeyat 65'minutes
- 7BergwijnBooked at 76minsSubstituted forOcamposat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 5Wijndal
- 9Brobbey
- 11Ocampos
- 16Gorter
- 18Lucca
- 21Grillitsch
- 25Baas
- 26Regeer
- 29Magallán
- 35Fernandes da Conceição
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 52,229
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Ajax 2.
Post update
Francisco Conceição (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.
Post update
Lucas Ocampos (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Booking
Matteo Politano (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Matteo Politano (Napoli).
Booking
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 4, Ajax 2. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Booking
Juan Jesus (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Francisco Conceição (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Juan Jesus (Napoli).
Post update
Foul by Brian Brobbey (Ajax).
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Francisco Conceição replaces Steven Berghuis.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Lucas Ocampos replaces Steven Bergwijn.