Champions League - Group A
NapoliNapoli4AjaxAjax2

Napoli 4-2 Ajax: Italian side progress to Champions League knockout stages

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli celebrates scoring against Ajax in the Champions League
Exciting Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has now contributed to five goals in this season's Champions League campaign

Free-scoring Napoli moved into the knockout stages of the Champions League with an entertaining win over Ajax.

They raced into a two-goal lead as Hirving Lozano sent a looping header into the far corner and Giacomo Raspadori thumped a left-footed drive into the roof of the net.

Ex-Everton man Davy Klaasen's header reduced Ajax's arrears after the break, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty, harshly awarded for handball against Jurrien Timber after a Video Assistant Referee review, extended Napoli's lead back to two goals.

The visitors were then given a late penalty when Juan Jesus was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey, with former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn converting to cause a nervy finale.

However, those nerves were settled when Victor Osimhen harried Daley Blind into a mistake and tapped into the empty net for his first Champions League goal of the season.

The result leaves Napoli, who have now scored 17 goals in their four group games, in pole position to top group A, at the expense of Liverpool.

They can be overtaken by Jurgen Klopp's side, who must win their remaining games by large margins to have any chance of topping the group.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 3Kim
  • 5Nunes JesusBooked at 87mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 49'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forGaetanoat 89'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forOsimhenat 50'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 9Osimhen
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé

Ajax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pasveer
  • 19SánchezBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBaasat 65'minutes
  • 2TimberBooked at 61mins
  • 17Blind
  • 3BasseyBooked at 66mins
  • 6Klaassen
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 52mins
  • 8TaylorBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGrillitschat 65'minutes
  • 23BerghuisSubstituted forFernandes da Conceiçãoat 84'minutes
  • 20KudusSubstituted forBrobbeyat 65'minutes
  • 7BergwijnBooked at 76minsSubstituted forOcamposat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 5Wijndal
  • 9Brobbey
  • 11Ocampos
  • 16Gorter
  • 18Lucca
  • 21Grillitsch
  • 25Baas
  • 26Regeer
  • 29Magallán
  • 35Fernandes da Conceição
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
52,229

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 4, Ajax 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Ajax 2.

  3. Post update

    Francisco Conceição (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.

  6. Post update

    Lucas Ocampos (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  8. Booking

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Matteo Politano (Napoli).

  10. Booking

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 4, Ajax 2. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  13. Booking

    Juan Jesus (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Francisco Conceição (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Juan Jesus (Napoli).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Brian Brobbey (Ajax).

  17. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Francisco Conceição replaces Steven Berghuis.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Lucas Ocampos replaces Steven Bergwijn.

Page 1 of 6
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool32015506
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2Atl Madrid411225-34
3FC Porto310236-33
4B Leverkusen310223-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea42116247
2RB Salzburg41304316
3AC Milan411247-34
4Dinamo Zagreb411235-24

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid431082610
2RB Leipzig420267-16
3Shakhtar Donetsk41217525
4Celtic401329-71

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43101111010
2B Dortmund42119457
3Sevilla402229-72
4FC Copenhagen402208-82

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG42207438
2Benfica42206338
3Juventus410357-23
4Maccabi Haifa410348-43
View full Champions League tables

