Exciting Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has now contributed to five goals in this season's Champions League campaign

Free-scoring Napoli moved into the knockout stages of the Champions League with an entertaining win over Ajax.

They raced into a two-goal lead as Hirving Lozano sent a looping header into the far corner and Giacomo Raspadori thumped a left-footed drive into the roof of the net.

Ex-Everton man Davy Klaasen's header reduced Ajax's arrears after the break, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty, harshly awarded for handball against Jurrien Timber after a Video Assistant Referee review, extended Napoli's lead back to two goals.

The visitors were then given a late penalty when Juan Jesus was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey, with former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn converting to cause a nervy finale.

However, those nerves were settled when Victor Osimhen harried Daley Blind into a mistake and tapped into the empty net for his first Champions League goal of the season.

The result leaves Napoli, who have now scored 17 goals in their four group games, in pole position to top group A, at the expense of Liverpool.

They can be overtaken by Jurgen Klopp's side, who must win their remaining games by large margins to have any chance of topping the group.