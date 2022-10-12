Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leon Goretzka has scored five goals in 31 Champions League games for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich progressed to the Champions League knockout stage for the 15th successive season with victory at Viktoria Plzen in Group C.

While their Bundesliga form has seen them only win four of their opening nine games, they have won all four of their Champions League group games, scoring 13 goals.

They raced into a 4-0 lead within 35 minutes as Sadio Mane linked with Leon Goretzka before slotting home, Thomas Muller converted a Kingsley Coman cross and Goretzka scored twice from Leroy Sane passes.

The advantage saw Julian Nagelsmann make changes - including Muller, who went off with an injury - and that led to a disjointed second-half display, allowing Adam Vlkanova and Jan Kliment to score for Plzen.

Bayern need a point from their final two games to guarantee top spot, with games against Barcelona and Inter Milan to come.