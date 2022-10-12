Bet McLean Cup: Championship sides drawn against Linfield and Glentoran
Championship leaders Loughgall have been drawn at home to Glentoran in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, with second-placed Annagh United facing a trip to Windsor Park to face Linfield.
The winners of those ties will meet at the semi-final stage.
Holders Cliftonville host Newry City in the last-eight stage, while last season's beaten finalists Coleraine will entertain Dungannon Swifts.
The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 1 November.
The semi-finals are set for Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December.
Loughgall stunned Premiership opponents Glenavon 2-1 at Mourneview Park in the last 16, while Annagh saw off current top-flight league leaders Larne by the same scoreline.
The League Cup has been re-branded the Bet McLean Cup after the title sponsors extended their association with the competition.
Quarter-finals - Tuesday 1 November
Loughgall v Glentoran
Cliftonville v Newry City
Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts
Linfield v Annagh Utd
Semi-finals - Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December
Cliftonville/Newry City v Coleraine/Dungannon Swifts
Loughgall/Glentoran v Linfield/Annagh Utd