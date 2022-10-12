Close menu

Bet McLean Cup: Championship sides drawn against Linfield and Glentoran

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott
Mick McDermott's Glentoran could host Linfield in the last four if both Belfast clubs overcome Championship opposition at the quarter-final stage

Championship leaders Loughgall have been drawn at home to Glentoran in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, with second-placed Annagh United facing a trip to Windsor Park to face Linfield.

The winners of those ties will meet at the semi-final stage.

Holders Cliftonville host Newry City in the last-eight stage, while last season's beaten finalists Coleraine will entertain Dungannon Swifts.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 1 November.

The semi-finals are set for Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December.

Loughgall stunned Premiership opponents Glenavon 2-1 at Mourneview Park in the last 16, while Annagh saw off current top-flight league leaders Larne by the same scoreline.

The League Cup has been re-branded the Bet McLean Cup after the title sponsors extended their association with the competition.

Quarter-finals - Tuesday 1 November

Loughgall v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Newry City

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Annagh Utd

Semi-finals - Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December

Cliftonville/Newry City v Coleraine/Dungannon Swifts

Loughgall/Glentoran v Linfield/Annagh Utd

