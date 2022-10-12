Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mick McDermott's Glentoran could host Linfield in the last four if both Belfast clubs overcome Championship opposition at the quarter-final stage

Championship leaders Loughgall have been drawn at home to Glentoran in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, with second-placed Annagh United facing a trip to Windsor Park to face Linfield.

The winners of those ties will meet at the semi-final stage.

Holders Cliftonville host Newry City in the last-eight stage, while last season's beaten finalists Coleraine will entertain Dungannon Swifts.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 1 November.

The semi-finals are set for Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December.

Loughgall stunned Premiership opponents Glenavon 2-1 at Mourneview Park in the last 16, while Annagh saw off current top-flight league leaders Larne by the same scoreline.

The League Cup has been re-branded the Bet McLean Cup after the title sponsors extended their association with the competition.

Quarter-finals - Tuesday 1 November

Loughgall v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Newry City

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Annagh Utd

Semi-finals - Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December

Cliftonville/Newry City v Coleraine/Dungannon Swifts

Loughgall/Glentoran v Linfield/Annagh Utd