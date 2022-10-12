Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City during the summer

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal Date: 13 October Time: 17:45 BST Venue: Aspmyra Stadion Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal have left Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus out of their squad for the Europa League game at Bodo/Glimt.

The 25-year-old has played all 11 games for the Gunners this season, scoring five goals and registering five assists.

Jesus also suffered a head injury in the 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

"We felt that with everything he's been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Jesus needed treatment against Liverpool when he was caught by defender Kostas Tsimikas.

On others who have not travelled to Norway, he added: "A few players that were injured. You will find out tomorrow [Thursday]."

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscular) plus midfielders Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) are all out.

Bodo/Glimt have won the Norwegian title for the past two seasons and Arteta, whose side are top of the Premier League and also head their Europa League group, downplayed the game taking place on an artificial pitch.

"What we think about is how we are going to win the game," he said. "That's it. How we win every three days, in different conditions, in different contexts, in different weather, in different competitions, and that's the only way we are approaching it.

"A player can get injured on an artificial pitch, he can get injured in a training session.

"Obviously, we do what we have to do to protect the players as much as we can, but at the end of the day, for sure we are going to have 11 players on the pitch."