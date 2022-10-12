Last updated on .From the section European Football

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made a crucial save at the end of the game to preserve the pont

Club Bruges reached the Champions League knockout stage for the first time with a draw at Atletico Madrid.

The 18-time Belgian champions have failed to progress from the group stage in their previous 10 attempts but go through with an unbeaten record.

They are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens and were outplayed by Atletico, who had 21 shots compared to five by Club Bruges.

Atletico will battle with Porto and Bayer Leverkusen for second spot.