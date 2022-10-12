Match ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Club Brugge 0.
Club Bruges reached the Champions League knockout stage for the first time with a draw at Atletico Madrid.
The 18-time Belgian champions have failed to progress from the group stage in their previous 10 attempts but go through with an unbeaten record.
They are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens and were outplayed by Atletico, who had 21 shots compared to five by Club Bruges.
Atletico will battle with Porto and Bayer Leverkusen for second spot.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Oblak
- 16Molina
- 15SavicBooked at 45mins
- 2Giménez
- 23Mandava
- 17SaúlSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 73'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forde Paulat 60'minutes
- 4KondogbiaBooked at 80mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forMorataat 60'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forCarrascoat 60'minutes
- 8GriezmannSubstituted forWitselat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5de Paul
- 7Sequeira
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 19Morata
- 20Witsel
- 21Carrasco
- 22Hermoso
- 31Gomis
- 32Moreno Rebanal
Club Bruges
Formation 4-4-2
- 22MignoletBooked at 90mins
- 6Odoi
- 44Mechele
- 94Sylla
- 17BuchananBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMata Pedro Lourencoat 84'minutes
- 7Skov OlsenSubstituted forMeijerat 50'minutes
- 27Nielsen
- 15Onyedika
- 20VanakenBooked at 46mins
- 19SowahBooked at 82mins
- 9JutglàSubstituted forBalantaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 3Balanta
- 10Lang
- 14Meijer
- 32Nusa
- 70Yaremchuk
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 91Lammens
- 98Sandra
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 60,810
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Club Brugge 0.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reinildo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a cross.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Bjorn Meijer.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Bjorn Meijer.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Clinton Mata replaces Tajon Buchanan.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge).
Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).