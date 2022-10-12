Women's Premiership: Glentoran hammer Derry City 10-0 to close to within one point of leaders Cliftonville
Glentoran defeated Derry City 10-0 at the Brandywell to move to within one point of leaders Cliftonville at the top of the Women's Premiership.
Nadene Caldwell shone with a second-half hat-trick in a 16-minute period.
Goals from Jessica Foy, Jennifer McDade, Caragh Hamilton and Imogen Lancaster had the champions 4-0 ahead by half-time.
Kerry Beattie, Emma McMaster and Megan Neill were on target after the break, along with Caldwell's treble.