Glentoran defeated Derry City 10-0 at the Brandywell to move to within one point of leaders Cliftonville at the top of the Women's Premiership.

Nadene Caldwell shone with a second-half hat-trick in a 16-minute period.

Goals from Jessica Foy, Jennifer McDade, Caragh Hamilton and Imogen Lancaster had the champions 4-0 ahead by half-time.

Kerry Beattie, Emma McMaster and Megan Neill were on target after the break, along with Caldwell's treble.