Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes his side's 7-1 Champions League win over Rangers at Ibrox as a "freak result" and adds: "We were just on it. Meeting us at the wrong moment is not cool". (Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the loss - Rangers' heaviest ever home defeat - will be "soul destroying" for the team. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has questioned Scottish FA chief Ian Maxwell's claim of a three-month teething process for VAR and hopes the big calls are correct from when it is launched in his side's game with Hibs next week. (Sun) external-link

Stand-in captain Cameron Carter-Vickers has urged Celtic not to get despondent at their Champions League exit and instead rally themselves to finish third and secure a Europa League place. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland says Fiorentina's 4-0 home hammering by Lazio on Monday shows "you can get at them" as the Tynecastle men attempt to revive their Europa Conference hopes with a positive result in Florence. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper David Marshall says Hibs have made "massive steps" under new head coach Lee Johnson as he implements his ideas, with the former Sunderland boss guiding the team to four straight wins before Tuesday's loss at Dundee United. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has welcomed the imminent early arrival of VAR in Scottish football, saying it "can only be good for the game". (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson - who has three clean sheets in six games since the 9-0 drubbing by Celtic - credits his improved form to a growing rapport with the revitalised defence. (Courier) external-link