Sixth-tier Taunton Town play their home matches at the Cygnet Stadium

Taunton Town want to "emulate" Yeovil Town's football pathway as they prepare to meet their fellow Somerset side in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Taunton play in National League South, one division below rivals Yeovil in the National League.

The winner of Saturday's fixture earns a place in the FA Cup first round.

"Yeovil have always been our target, to try and emulate what they've done," Taunton chairman and chief executive Kevin Sturmey told BBC Points West.

Non-league Taunton are a part-time club who meet and train just once a week, although the gap to their full-time neighbours has closed significantly from six divisions to one over the past decade.

The teams regularly play each other in pre-season friendlies.

"We're not in a position to go full-time but the next stage for us is hopefully a training ground, to develop this ground to step one standards," Sturmey continued.

"Taunton is a massive town and there's no reason why Taunton can't be an EFL club in the future.

Taunton's chairman hopes they can grow as their local rivals Yeovil did in the football league

"But first and foremost it's getting Saturday out the way and hopefully winning that game and then plan our future, consolidate in this league then hopefully in the next few leagues give it a real good go."

While Yeovil have a rich history in the FA Cup, having pulled off multiple giant-killings over major clubs over the years, Taunton have only reached the first round twice before - which Sturmey described as the "holy grail".

"Whatever money you've got you always need more, that's why the FA Cup is so important to non-league clubs like us," he said.

"The prize money can make the difference between, 'right we can do that this year' or investing a little bit more in the playing budget or paying off a little bit of debt."

'Hard work' needed to rebuild Yeovil

Yeovil come into this FA Cup tie after beating Solihull Moors in the National League

Only a decade ago Yeovil were a Championship-level team, but tumbled down the divisions in the years after before falling out of the English Football League in 2019.

They have endured a tough start to their National League campaign, winning only two of their opening 13 matches.

Manager Chris Hargreaves, who was appointed in May, said their potential journey back up the football pyramid is going to take a "lot of hard work".

"We know the club can do it. It's a huge club in this league," he said.

"We've got to be competitive and we've got to find rough diamonds and gems, against the huge budgets and backing that are expected to go up into the league.

"We need to get some momentum, get some more fans in the stadium, our stadium which we love playing at and the backing will follow."

Yeovil reached the third round of the FA Cup last season, where they faced then Championship side Bournemouth at home.

"Taunton had a successful season last season, riding high, only a league's difference between us at the moment so a really big game for us as a club," Hargreaves continued.

"You need to get in those later rounds to give the fans what they deserve, which is to see a team be successful, and also financially."