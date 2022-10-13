Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham have scored 38 goals this season - more than any other club in England's top five divisions

Manager Phil Parkinson hopes Wrexham can put on a good FA Cup display for the club's American fans.

They face Blyth Spartans in Saturday's fourth qualifying round, which will be shown live in the United States.

The club's profile has been boosted by the documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which follows the club under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"In the US, so I'm told, there's a lot of interest because of the documentary," Parkinson said.

"It will be good for them to see us and let's hope we put on a display.

"The documentary has raised the profile of the club and the area, and that's great for Wrexham.

"A lot of people are talking about Wrexham around the country wherever we go, with opposition supporters asking about the club and rightly so - this is a club with great history.

"It's great that the documentary has helped in putting it back on the map."

Saturday's FA Cup tie at Blyth's Croft Park will be shown live on ESPN in the United States and gives fans in the country a rare opportunity to see the National League club in action.

Deadpool star Reynolds, who along with fellow actor McElhenney became owners of the Welsh club in February 2021, criticised the National League ban on clubs streaming matches.

Reynolds said the decision to bar clubs from streaming games either domestically or internationally is "truly baffling".

Saturday's game against the National League North club has rekindled memories of when the sides met in the competition during the 1977-78 season.

Spartans took then Third Division Wrexham to a fifth-round replay, which the Welsh club won 2-1 at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

"It's got a certain nostalgia attached to this tie with the history between the two clubs," Parkinson added.

"It's going to be an old-fashioned cup tie and a tough, tough game but we're ready for it.

"We don't have to say it, the league is absolutely crucial for us but we're going up there looking forward to the day.

"It's been a nice breather from the league this week and always in my mind I had the Barnet game as a bit of a cut-off point to reflect on what we've done as a staff, where we are and what we need to do going forward."

Following last Saturday's extraordinary 7-5 home win against Barnet, Wrexham are second in the National League and a point behind leaders Notts County - one of two sides to have beaten them this season.

"We've got to be happy with the points return from 13 games and we're nine points better off than we were last season," Parkinson said.

"We're right up there where we need to be and I'm confident there's more to come from us as well.

"I feel we're going to get stronger and it's going to be an exciting season, and I'm enjoying watching the team and watching us train every day because we've got good characters and we've got good players.

"It's a great platform for us to build on."