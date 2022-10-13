Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sander Berge has helped Sheffield United sit top of the Championship table

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Sander Berge have been ruled out until after the World Cup.

Both players picked up injuries in their home Championship defeat by QPR. on 4 October.

Bogle, 22, was making his first start after a long-term knee injury.

Norway international Berge, 24, who has scored three goals in 12 league appearances this season, has ruptured ankle ligaments but does not require surgery.