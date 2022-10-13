Steve Claridge: Salisbury sack manager after seven years in charge
Last updated on .From the section Football
Non-league Salisbury have sacked manager Steve Claridge after seven years in charge.
The Wiltshire club are fifth in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier South with six wins and four defeats this season.
"With the club no longer involved in either the FA Cup or the FA Trophy it is important to look to the longer term," Salisbury said in a statement.
"The appointment of a new manager to lead the club forward is essential."
Former BBC Sport pundit Claridge led Salisbury to a 4-2 win over Tiverton Town in midweek to push them into the Southern League play-off places.
The 56-year-old former Birmingham City, Leicester City and Portsmouth striker has been involved with the Whites as a director and manager since they were resurrected in 2014.
They were promoted twice under his leadership.
"The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve during his time with the club," the statement added.
"Steve will rightly always have a place in Salisbury FC's history."
