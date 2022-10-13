Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Chesterfield are managed by former Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich boss Paul Cook

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between Anstey Nomads and Chesterfield will be shown on the BBC.

The match, which kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday, 15 October, will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Anstey are in the ninth tier of English football and have already won five ties to reach this round.

Chesterfield, who were FA Cup semi-finalists in 1997, are currently fourth in the National League, the fifth tier.

The winner will progress to the first round proper, where League One and League Two sides join the competition, with the draw taking place live on BBC Two on Monday, 17 October at 19:00.