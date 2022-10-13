Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Theo Robinson scored four goals in 26 appearances for Bradford last season but only started seven times

League Two side Hartlepool United have signed forward Theo Robinson on a free transfer on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 33-year-old, who won seven caps for Jamaica, joins Pools after leaving Bradford City in the summer.

Robinson began his career at Watford and has had spells with a number of clubs including Huddersfield, Derby County, Millwall and Doncaster.

"Theo is a player we've tried signing before and he's turned down other offers to join," boss Keith Curle said. external-link

"He has a goalscoring pedigree. We like his personality and his ability - we need to give him time to get fit and we know he can do well."

Robinson could make his Pools debut in Saturday's trip to Harrogate Town.

