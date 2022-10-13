Close menu
Europa Conference League - Group F
Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers0MoldeMolde2

Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde: Visitors win Europa Conference League: tie in Dublin

David Fofana
David Fofana had a good chance to score his second of the night just before half time

Shamrock Rovers are still seeking their first win and goal in the Europa Conference League group stage after a 2-0 home defeat by Molde in Dublin.

Teenage striker David Fofana opened the scoring for the Norwegians in the first half, with substitute Kristian Eriksen doubling their lead in the second.

It was a spirited performance from Rovers, who can no longer progress from the group stage of the competition.

Molde are now second in Group F, three points behind leaders Djurgardens.

The Swedish side defeated third-placed Belgian side Gent 4-2 earlier on Thursday evening to leave them on 10 points from four matches.

League of Ireland leaders Rovers, outplayed in last week's 3-0 defeat in Norway, only have one point from their four matches so far, having drawn 0-0 at home to Djurgardens in their opening game.

The visitors' first goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Emil Breivik stood up an inviting cross from the left and 19-year-old striker Fofana planted a header past impressive home goalkeeper Alan Mannus, with the home side claiming the goalscorer was offside.

Their second came 21 minutes from time as 32-year-old Eriksen found space at the near post to head home a left-wing corner after Mannus had superbly tipped Magnus Eikrem's shot round the post.

The hosts had begun strongly and probably should have taken a second-minute lead when Richie Towell got in down the right and delivered a low cross which Aaron Greene met at the near post but his first-time effort was off target.

Ronan Finn had a well-hit shot saved by Jacob Karlstrøm on 14 minutes before Martin Bjørnbak missed an easy header for the Norwegians a minute before Fofana's goal, with the young striker going through again just before half-time and forcing an excellent save from Mannus with his low shot.

Towell went close himself soon after the break when his shot on the turn was palmed away by Karlstrøm, and Mannus made another good save before Eriksen sealed the visitors' win with their second goal.

Line-ups

Shamrock Rovers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mannus
  • 6ClearyBooked at 3mins
  • 4Lopes
  • 3Hoare
  • 8FinnSubstituted forFarrugiaat 69'minutes
  • 17TowellSubstituted forBurkeat 69'minutes
  • 7WattsSubstituted forFerizajat 81'minutes
  • 16O'NeillBooked at 87mins
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9Greene
  • 29Byrne

Substitutes

  • 2Gannon
  • 5Grace
  • 10Burke
  • 18Serdenyuk
  • 20Gaffney
  • 21Ferizaj
  • 23Farrugia
  • 25Pöhls

Molde

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Karlstrøm
  • 2BjørnbakSubstituted forHansenat 45'minutes
  • 19Haugan
  • 3Risa
  • 21LinnesSubstituted forKnudtzonat 81'minutes
  • 25BreivikBooked at 78mins
  • 8Mannsverk
  • 22GrødemSubstituted forEriksenat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 28HaugenSubstituted forLøvikat 65'minutes
  • 9FofanaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEikremat 65'minutes
  • 11Brynhildsen

Substitutes

  • 4Hansen
  • 7Eikrem
  • 12Craninx
  • 14Knudtzon
  • 15Kaasa
  • 16Hussain
  • 20Eriksen
  • 24Bakke
  • 26Petersen
  • 31Løvik
  • 33Ødegård
Referee:
Dario Bel

Match Stats

Home TeamShamrock RoversAway TeamMolde
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shamrock Rovers 0, Molde 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shamrock Rovers 0, Molde 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Graham Burke.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Seán Hoare.

  5. Post update

    Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emil Breivik (Molde).

  7. Post update

    Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Erling Knudtzon (Molde).

  9. Booking

    Gary O'Neill (Shamrock Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gary O'Neill (Shamrock Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Kristian Eriksen (Molde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Graham Burke.

  13. Post update

    Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Birk Risa (Molde).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Molde. Conceded by Pico.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Molde. Erling Knudtzon replaces Martin Linnes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Justin Ferizaj replaces Dylan Watts.

  18. Post update

    Dylan Watts (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Magnus Eikrem (Molde).

  20. Booking

    Kristian Eriksen (Molde) is shown the yellow card.

