Flares and seats were among the objects thrown by supporters

Anderlecht have apologised for the behaviour of their fans during their 2-1 defeat by West Ham in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The latter stages were marred by supporters throwing seats.

Several flares were set off in the area where the Anderlecht fans were and one was thrown when the visitors pulled a goal back a minute from time.

Manager Felice Mazzu said he did not see the latter incident but a club spokesman condemned the behaviour.

"We want to apologise to West Ham," he said. "We don't tolerate this and strongly condemn this behaviour. We will take it up with Uefa and our own fans."

The move was welcomed by Hammers boss David Moyes, who said it was "a big credit" to Anderlecht.

Police were called in to ensure the two sets of supporters were kept apart.

"I did see something moving," said Moyes. "But I had no interest in it. Why do we want to draw more attention to it?

"Everyone's focus gets taken away when there is crowd trouble. It is not what any football club wants attached to them. I don't at West Ham."