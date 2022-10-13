Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Davies, Tavernier, Celtic, Hearts, Porteous
Scotland are close to dropping below Austria and Belgium in the co-efficient rankings following European defeats for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts this week. (Record)
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson has refused to write off his side's Europa Conference League chances, despite Thursday's 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers' Ben Davies is having an injury complaint assessed, with defensive teammates Connor Goldson and John Souttar already facing spells on the sidelines. (Athletic)
Captain James Tavernier says Goldson will still make his voice heard while he is absent from the Rangers first team. (Herald - subscription required)
Tavernier has apologised to Rangers fans following the 7-1 defeat by Liverpool but insists the Ibrox side did not throw in the towel. (Sun)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson cringed as he watched the Ibrox side lose seven goals to Liverpool. (Record)
Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Celtic and Rangers are out of their depth in the Champions League. (Sun)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes his own demeanour is key to shaping the morale in his squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson fears defender Ryan Porteous will be hounded out of Scottish football by rival fans. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who is serving a touchline ban, insists the problems apparent in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Dundee United could not be fixed from the stands. (Record)
Goodwin welcomes the impending introduction of VAR in Scottish football but hopes it will not dampen the pace and intensity of games. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Referee Willie Collum has yearned for the day VAR is introduced to Scottish football so officials are not the headline makers after games. (Record)
However, Collum says VAR's introduction to the Scottish game will not be easy. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale cannot wait for VAR to get up and running in the Scottish Premiership. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects a very tight end to the Scottish Premiership season as clubs battle stay up. (Courier - subscription required)