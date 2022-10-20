World Cup 2022: Which Premier League players should be going but probably won't be?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Consistently brilliant at club level, continually overlooked internationally. It's a tale as old as time.
So, with exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked our Premier League fan community which players should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.
England's backline could look very different next month if some of these supporters had their way...
Arsenal
Charlene Smith, AFTV
Ben White: He has performed to a consistently high standard for the Premier League leaders, helping Arsenal go four points clear of Manchester City. He has shown his versatility in the centre-back and right-back positions, even being favoured over the talented Takehiro Tomiyasu. He has earned the right to be among the England defenders selected for Qatar.
Aston Villa
Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast
Tyrone Mings: Sunday's mistake against Chelsea won't have done him any favours, but Mings has performed consistently well during a disappointing start for Villa, bouncing back positively after Steven Gerrard relinquished him of the captaincy. With the dearth of quality at centre-back for England, Mings' record of 14 clean sheets from 17 caps holds firm, and his versatility in being able to play on the left of a back four or five might just seal a ticket to Qatar.
Bournemouth
Tom Jordan, Back of the Net
Dominic Solanke: While Harry Kane is England's striker, if he was unavailable you'd want a like-for-like replacement - and Solanke is the closest we have. He almost plays as a false nine for Bournemouth, links the play and can operate on the counter-attack. A superb alternative without overly altering England's system.
Brentford
Ian Westbrook, Beesotted
Rico Henry: It is unbelievable that England, with a left-back vacancy, have ignored Henry. He is lightning quick, nimble, makes perfectly timed tackles, can cross well and is consistently good - 8/10 every game. He can also play in a back four or as a left wing-back and now has Premier League experience too.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls
Lewis Dunk: If there was ever a prime example of someone who won't make the England World Cup squad, it's Dunk. He was picked a few seasons ago, but not since. However, he is a brilliant defender, captaining his local club. He happens to appear in the box at the right time and few players manage to score once he's there. I cannot understand why he's not in Gareth Southgate's thoughts.
Chelsea
Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: If Gareth Southgate is looking for a multi-faceted midfielder who can play at right wing-back too, he should look no further. Loftus-Cheek forced his way into Thomas Tuchel's side towards the end of last season and Graham Potter clearly values him too, which is no surprise given he has been one of Chelsea's best performers. He has World Cup and Champions League experience and would definitely be an asset to this England squad.
Crystal Palace
Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak
Eberechi Eze: He has battled back from an injury that had us wondering if he would be the same player again. But he has taken the chance given to him by Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Eze is an absolute joy to watch, gliding with the ball so effortlessly. He could be a real asset to the England squad.
Everton
Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl
James Tarkowski: Everton have gone from near relegation to recently holding the best defensive record in the Premier League. Solidity at the back has turned the side around, and it's been largely thanks to his Tarkowski's leadership. His defending is consistently resilient - he makes almost twice as many blocks as any other player - and there's no panic, stupidity or foolishness with him around. You can't say the same for some of England's other centre-backs.
Fulham
Dan Crawford, Hammy End
Harrison Reed: If Gareth Southgate wants to win the World Cup, he'll need a Fulham player in his squad. For George Cohen in 1966, see Reed in 2022. Marco Silva has turned our 'Ginger Iniesta' from a holder into a genuine box-to-box midfielder and he has revelled in his new role.
Leeds United
Jess Furness, Her Game Too
Marc Roca: If he had had more playing time for Bayern Munich then he would definitely be much more of a contender for Spain right now. But even so, his start to life in a Leeds shirt has certainly proved his quality. He deserves a seat on the plane to Qatar.
Leicester City
Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV
James Maddison: He should be on that plane with the rest. He is in fine form and Gareth Southgate is a stubborn manager for not picking him in recent times. Will he select him for the World Cup? No, he doesn't like Madders' flare - and that is England's loss.
Liverpool
Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap
Thiago Alcantara: If you've watched Thiago play live, you've marvelled at his vision, precision and passing ability. A double Champions League winner and generational talent, it is baffling he is not called upon internationally. Thiago would be a help, not a hindrance, to developing younger talent in the Spain squad and bring a touch of class and creativity to the midfield.
Manchester City
Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble
Sergio Gomez: This is a difficult one as nearly all of City's squad will be at the World Cup - providing their country qualified. Newcomer Gomez would be my wildcard prediction as he has been a star of the underage teams in the past but has yet to be capped at senior level. Injuries do occur and if he is playing regularly for City he may yet be an option for Luis Enrique.
Manchester United
Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV
Jadon Sancho: He's a baller, no doubt, and should be on the plane to Qatar. Sure, his form has faded but Southgate will regret not taking him. He can change a game in an instant with a bit of magic and you need those players in your squad at the World Cup.
Newcastle United
Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC
Dan Burn: The wildcard that should not be a wildcard. Strong as an ox and versatile, Burn is the best-performing English central defender since January. How he didn't make the squad in March I'll never know, but he is still outperforming the chosen centre-backs even now and is currently part of the best defence in the Premier League. Get him on the plane, Gareth!
Nottingham Forest
Ben Dore, Dore On Tour
Ryan Yates: Born in Lincoln, Yates will turn 25 at the beginning of this year's World Cup. A much-maligned figure, someone who "isn't good enough for (insert every league that he has played in)", Yates is a leader and continually proves his doubters wrong. Combative and excellent in the air, his incredible engine allows him to run through brick walls for the team and is consistent performer week in, week out. While he has not been capped at any level, he would be my wildcard for the plane to Qatar.
Southampton
Ray Hunt, In That Number
Armel Bella-Kotchap: A virtual unknown in August to earning his first Germany cap last month. Bella-Kotchap has enjoyed a stellar season, gaining admiration from many. Despite Southampton's poor start, he's found himself in contention for Qatar. However, Germany are not short of options and the shoulder injury which could keep him out for four to six weeks threatens to derail any hopes of selection.
Tottenham Hotspur
Anna Howells, Spurs XY
Ryan Sessegnon: England have pre-tournament injuries at wing-back and Southgate has previously opted to use Kieran Trippier on the left. While already good going forward in his Fulham days, under Antonio Conte's coaching and Ivan Perisic's mentorship, Sessegnon - an England Under-21 regular - has really improved his defending to become a solid left wing-back.
West Ham United
Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers
Craig Dawson: A solid signing for the Hammers, he really should be on England's plane to Qatar. Dawson provides defensive and attacking threat - he won 138 of his duels and 94 of his aerial battles last season. His performances in the Europa League also did not go unnoticed, with the 32-year-old being named in the tournament's team of the season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Dave Milton, Always Wolves Fan TV
Max Kilman: He probably possesses all the qualities you would want in a centre-back. He is proficient at reading the game, calm on the ball - he used to play futsal for England did you know - and great in the air. Wolves boasted the best defensive record outside the top four last season and it's a big frustration to the club's fans that he hasn't been given a chance at international level. But we are sure his time will come.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
I mean Solanke!! I like him but not for the England team.
What is "being a baller" mean? is he good or not? is he playing well or not right now?