Southend United: Winding-up petition issued by HMRC to National League club

Southend United are 12th in the National League table

Southend United have again been issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The Shrimpers have faced a series of winding-up petitions going back more than a decade, with their last one from the tax authorities issued and dismissed in 2020.

The latest petition is due to be heard at the the High Court on 9 November.

Southend previously addressed the issue,external-link saying they intended to "discharge the HMRC debt in full".

The National League club's chairman Ron Martin addressed fans in a statement in early October saying the club missed a payment under its time to pay arrangement (TTP) - a agreement that allows debt to be paid back in monthly instalments - with HMRC.

The agreement was then cancelled as a result.

"Given the current economic climate I believe [that] to be premature, particularly given the agreement was due to finish in December 2022," the club said on 1 October.

"Bridging finance has been agreed, but has not yet been completed. Once it has (weeks not months) we will discharge the HMRC debt in full."

