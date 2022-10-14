Autumn is the order of the day in the Scottish Premiership with the nights drawing in, leaves falling off the trees and the weather turning considerable wetter and windier.

The weekend games offer fans the opportunity to warm their spirits by cheering on their team.

Here's some of the names and games to look out for.

Game of weekend: Celtic v Hibernian

After four straight wins, Hibernian's season suffered a hiccup in midweek with a 1-0 loss away to Dundee United - the Edinburgh side being left to ponder what might have been after a goal was controversially chalked off for offside.

Now, manager Lee Johnson's biggest test of the season so far awaits in Glasgow on Saturday against champions Celtic.

Hibs are one of the few teams to have taken points off Ange Postecoglou's side in 2022, under Johnson's predecessor, Shaun Maloney.

Celtic, like their opponents, are coming off a midweek defeat after RB Leipzig left Glasgow with a 2-0 Champions League win.

After a blistering start to their Premiership defence, Celtic's season has stuttered in recent weeks with a loss to St Mirren and narrow wins over Motherwell and St Johnstone, but Saturday affords them the chance to go five points clear of Rangers before the Ibrox side take on Motherwell on Sunday.

Player to watch: Aziz Behich (Dundee United)

Aziz Behich's Dundee United career may have got off to a slow start, but the left-back is making up for lost time now with two goals in two games.

The Australia international's form has come at a good time, with the Socceroos' World Cup finals appearance fast approaching.

Behich was involved in the squad last month but may have a fight on his hands to get in Graham Arnold's World Cup team. Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson and St Mirren's Ryan Strain are among those ahead of him in the pecking order, but at 31 and with 53 caps, Behich is an experienced option for their head coach.

Saturday's match away to Ross County is another chance for Behich to impress.

Manager spotlight: Robbie Neilson (Hearts)

It's been a difficult few weeks for Hearts amid defeats by Kilmarnock in the League Cup, Rangers in the Premiership and Fiorentina twice in the Europa Conference League.

The most recent of those was Thursday's 5-1 thumping in Florence.

Hearts are not alone in their struggles in Europe for Scottish clubs this season and Fiorentina appear to be a class above the third-tier European competition, but confidence among the Tynecastle squad will have taken a hit.

That said, Robbie Neilson's side showed character to come back from two down to secure a league draw in Kilmarnock on Sunday - a reminder to themselves and others of what they are capable.

The next task for Neilson is rousing his side for Sunday's trip to face Aberdeen. These two teams will have designs on finishing third this season and getting anything at Pittodrie would be a boon for the Edinburgh side.