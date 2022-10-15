Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry are unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions

FAI Cup semi-final: Derry City v Treaty United Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport NI website

Ruaidhri Higgins says his players go into Sunday's FAI Cup semi-final against Treaty United aiming to achieve a win that would "empty Derry out" on cup final day.

The Candystripes last reached the final of the competition in 2014, and have not lifted the trophy since beating St Pat's Athletic in Dublin a decade ago.

With Derry heavily favoured against the First Division side, manager Higgins has warned against any complacency.

"They're not here by fluke," he said.

"They won convincingly against UCD, they've had a few big results and have done an amazing job there.

"We know that they'll come here really organised, but it's up to us to take the game to them and stamp our authority on it."

With time running out on the 2022 season, Derry are firmly in the hunt on two fronts as they remain in contention for the league title, five points behind defending champions Shamrock Rovers with four games left to play.

The Candystripes are in a rich vein of form, undefeated in their last 13 games across all competitions in a run that stretches back to mid-July.

Sunday's game is expected to be another sell-out at the Brandywell, where tickets have been at a premium for much of the season.

"Credit to our supporters, they've got right behind our team," Higgins said.

"I look back at May and early June when we had a difficult period, they kept coming. The Brandywell has always been packed, they stuck with it and the players really appreciate that.

"There's a good chemistry between the players and supporters at the minute and long may that continue.

"It's about getting to a final and trying to empty Derry out on 13 November [FAI Cup final today], and getting everyone down to Dublin.

"We're second in the league and we're in the semi-final of a cup, but you get greedy and you want more."