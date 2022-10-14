Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v Hibernian (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Midfielder David Turnbull and centre-half Stephen Welsh are Celtic's latest injury absentees after Tuesday's Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig.

Jota remains on the sidelines along with centre-half Carl Starfelt and midfielder Callum McGregor, but fellow winger Liel Abada has returned to training and is available.

Centre-half Rocky Bushiri and wing-back Demi Mitchell are back in the Hibernian squad following injury lay-offs.

However, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Momo Bojang, Kevin Dabrowski, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady all remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their past 14 meetings with Hibernian in all competitions and unbeaten in their past 29 home league games.

Pick your Hibernian XI





















Pick your Celtic XI





















Livingston v St Johnstone

Utility man Jamie Brandon is likely to miss out for Livingston with a groin issue, but manager David Martindale is hopeful that midfielder Stephane Omeonga will recover from a knock.

Esmael Goncalves, Jack Fitzwater and Tom Parkes remain out.

St Johnstone have on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery available again following a broken toe, while midfielder David Wotherspoon is pushing for his first action in 11 months after recovering from a knee injury.

Murray Davidson is likely to be missing until after the World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery, while fellow midfielder Cammy MacPherson remains out along with long-term absentees Chris Kane and Callum Booth.

Did you know? Livingston have only won one of their past seven meetings with St Johnstone, who are unbeaten in their past three visits to Tony Macaroni Arena.

Pick your Livingston XI





















Pick your St Johnstone XI





















Ross County v Dundee United

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has reported no fresh injuries, with full-backs George Harmon and Connor Randall getting close to making returns.

Forward Alex Samuel remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Dundee United could have former Scotland internationals Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher back in their squad.

Defender Mulgrew has missed three games and striker Fletcher sat out wins over Aberdeen and Hibernian through injury.

Did you know? County, who have gone four home games without a victory, have only enjoyed one win in their past 11 meetings with Dundee United, who are unbeaten in their latest six visits to Dingwall, winning four of them.

Pick your Ross County XI





















Pick your Dundee United XI





















St Mirren v Kilmarnock

Australia right-back Ryan Strain and striker Eamonn Brophy are available for St Mirren after injury, while winger Jonah Ayunga returns from suspension.

But forward Toyosi Olusanya remains out with a broken toe.

Midfielder duo Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray have moved closer to a return but miss out again for Kilmarnock.

Forward Scott Robinson is still a few weeks away from fitness.

Did you know? St Mirren have won four home games in a row while Kilmarnock have lost three in succession on the road and are without a win in their latest four meetings with the Paisley side.

Pick your St Mirren XI





















Pick your Kilmarnock XI





















Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell will make late decisions on several players, including midfield duo Blair Spittal and Callum Slattery.

Forward Connor Shields is suspended, while Rolando Aarons, Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley remain on the sidelines.

Centre-half Connor Goldson and midfielder Ryan Jack have been added to Rangers' injury list following Tuesday's midweek thrashing by Liverpool.

Ben Davies, who partnered Goldson at Ibrox, is also reportedly struggling while fellow centre-backs and Filip Helander and John Souttar are still out along with midfielders Glen Kamara, Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi.

Did you know? Motherwell remain winless in their past 52 top-flight league matches against Rangers - 14 in all competitions and 11 at Fir Park - but secured two draws with the Ibrox side last season.

Pick your Motherwell XI





















Pick your Rangers XI





















Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)

Aberdeen have close to a full squad for Hearts' visit, with midfielder Callum Roberts their only injury absentee.

Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin is suspended for a Hearts team whose injury problems escalated during their 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina on Thursday.

Australia full-back Nathaniel Atkinson is a major doubt after aggravating a foot injury, while wingers Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven, plus defender Michael Smith ,did not travel to Italy because of injury.

Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime all remain on the sidelines, but midfielder Robert Snodgrass is available again after being ineligible for the Europa Conference League game.

Did you know? Aberdeen have won each of their past five home league matches against Hearts, who won the sides' last meeting in Edinburgh.

Pick your Aberdeen XI



















Select formation Confirm team