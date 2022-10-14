Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hayes has won five WSL titles with Chelsea since joining the club in 2012

Chelsea Women's general manager Paul Green says it is a "blow" to lose boss Emma Hayes as she takes time away to recover from an emergency hysterectomy.

The 45-year-old revealed she had surgery last week as part of her "ongoing battle with endometriosis".

Green is covering media duties in Hayes' absence, with assistant manager Denise Reddy making the on-field decisions.

"It's business as usual for us," Green said.

"It just means our leader won't be there, which is a is a blow but the staff and the players are experienced enough to get through this situation."

Green confirmed that Hayes would be "heavily involved" with the team for the reigning Women's Super League champions' upcoming fixtures, including their game at Everton on Sunday.

"You know what sort of character she is, she'll be home watching all the training online. She'll be linked into the bench on the match days, as long as she's well enough to do that," Green added.

American Reddy, who has been a head coach in Denmark and the United States, takes charge pitch-side having been assistant manager at Chelsea since 2020 and worked with Hayes before at National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Chicago Red Stars from 2008 to 2010.

"Denise is very detailed in her coaching, probably second to none in the way that she speaks to players individually and really goes through the individual analysis of players," Green said.

"She'll be there on the touchline with Emma in her ear on the mic."

Denise Reddy (left) joined Chelsea's backroom staff ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Green did not put a timescale on Hayes' return.

"I'm sure she'll be wanting to get back as quickly as possible but at the same time, it's got to be the right time," he said.

Chelsea take on Everton on Sunday in the WSL and Toffees manager Brian Sorensen says their opponents are in "good hands", having done his Uefa Pro Licence alongside Reddy.

"I have huge respect for Denise. She is a quality coach.

"Our history is very similar - we worked in Denmark for some years. I spoke to her before I joined Everton. She told me I was ready.

"Emma is, of course, a big, big coach but I think that team is so experienced and well drilled," Sorensen added.