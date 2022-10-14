Close menu

Liverpool v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says Reds are City's biggest title challengers

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments73

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool beat Manchester City in the teams' most recent meeting at the Community Shield in July

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are still the biggest challengers to his side's Premier League title defence.

Tenth-placed Liverpool host second-placed City at Anfield on Sunday and are 13 points behind Guardiola's side.

Arsenal are top of the table and Antonio Conte's Tottenham are three points behind City in third.

However, Guardiola said Liverpool "always have been" City's main rivals for the title when asked on Friday.

"If you asked that question with 10 games left I would say I don't think Liverpool can catch the top of the league," he said.

"But being in the position we are now, and with the World Cup, anything can happen.

"I know the quality they have. It has always been a tough game and I don't expect anything else."

City have won four of the past five Premier League titles, with Liverpool beating them to the 2019-20 season by 18 points.

The Reds have pushed City to the final day of the season twice in recent years, including last season when City came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to deny Jurgen Klopp's side the Premier League title and a chance at the 'quadruple'.

"A few months ago Liverpool were competing for a prestigious situation in English football, four titles, they had more shots, possession, everything in the final and they lost," Guardiola said.

"This is the same team, same manager, things can happen.

"It's part of the nature of the competition. I don't look at good moments or bad moments I analyse as a team always expecting the best of them.

Klopp earlier agreed this weekend's fixture could be a title decider - but "not with us".

The Liverpool manager added: "They helped us to keep going of course in the seasons when we were both running away, this season is obviously different."

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by WinLoseDrawOrGetRobbed, today at 14:45

    Man Citeh will have the support of Man Citeh followers and the ev lot.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:44

    Just Pep mind games, nothing to see here folks.

  • Comment posted by Mudd Club, today at 14:38

    City in a league of their own. Liverpool are on the slide and the closest sides to City at the end of the season will be Chelsea and Spurs with Liverpool and Arsenal fighting for the final Champions League spot.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 14:37

    Of course Pep will say that, because both sides are talented and Liverpool do have the ability to have an extended unbeaten run. He will say the exact same thing when Arsenal face Man City because they are close to eachother in the table. So, thanks for the clichés Pep "Mike Tomlin" Guardiola. Next you end up saying "The Standard is the Standard" and that we need to "live in our fears". Boooring!

    • Reply posted by Mudd Club, today at 14:41

      Mudd Club replied:
      by the time City play Arsenal in the league they won't be that close in the table.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 14:32

    P£P says his players are exhausted after a dozen games or so.
    Billionaire players who struggle to cover 10k in 90 minutes twice a week, must have limited fitness. They train for a couple of hours a day , part time in any other walk of life.
    Poor gullible fans financing the circus year in year out.

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 14:32

    And I thought, along with countless others that Pep did not have a sense of humour he gas just patted Jurgen on the head and literally said " good boy ".
    The champions elect know there is not another team in england that can lay a glove on them to the detriment of another stroll to the title.
    The others can enjoy yhe fight for the scraps.
    Again.

    • Reply posted by RED DAVEY G, today at 14:38

      RED DAVEY G replied:
      Another stroll for City? 2019 and 2022 City won by a point. 2020 Liverpool won it. Only 2021 in last 4 seasons could be deemed a stroll for City.

  • Comment posted by Cod Save the Ling, today at 14:25

    It's the other money to burn clubs with foreign mercenaries on eyewatering salaries 2008 FC will come up against in the latter stages of the CL who are their biggest challengers and who have sent them packing every year.
    As far as any club challenging them for the PL title is concerned, it won't be Fenway who are well past their best.
    Chequebook Pep is shmoosing Klopp like he does every season.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 14:30

      Campachoochoo replied:
      'foreign mercenaries on eyewatering salaries'...like Salah and his 400k a week, currently dialling it in in the PL every week?

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 14:24

    Of course Liverpool have best chance of catching Ci£y. Even though Man U£d and Chelski still spend likewise/Ci£y, Ci£y have best coach out of The BIG THR££, and Liverpool have the better PL coach (despite very little funds compared).
    ((I follow none of the mentioned clubs/francise's)).

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 14:29

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Liverpool could be 16 points behind City after this weekend...17 behind Arsenal, 13 behind Spurs and even 10 behind CFC. They will be nowhere near the title race and will struggle to scrape top 4. No one will realistically push City that closely...least of all Liverpool

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 14:24

    Who cares what Pep has to say...its all disingenuous posturing before they meet this weekend. Mourinho used to say that the game started in the press conference, Fergie famously utilised the media and Pep is no different. This is actually a subtle dig at Liverpool for not being where they should be, given the quality they have in the squad and how much they have spent

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:24

    We have a fundamental issue in how we defend against transition. Teams are playing through our lines with ease thus exposing our back 4 who are now devoid of confidence - this is why we are conceding so many chances. Fab & Hendo are pale shadows of what they have been, VVD for the first time looks uncertain. Urgent surgery required if we are to salvage something from this season.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 14:30

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Van Dijk used to be imperious, now he struggles just to win his own battles let alone cover everyone else

  • Comment posted by numptylad, today at 14:23

    As long as the players can get to the ground without the coach being stoned again, it could be a good game. Think City will win, but don’t write Liverpool of too soon. They are a good team.

    • Reply posted by BazBall, today at 14:33

      BazBall replied:
      Guardiola loves a good smoke on match day

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 14:22

    Liverpool have lost Wijnaldum and let Fabinho, Henderson and Milner get old(er) while replacing that engine room with playmakers who are leaving the backline exposed. Until they sort that they will go back to being a team who will score 60-70 points a season. Bellingham or Rice is a must for Klopp's system to get back to work.

    • Reply posted by King Kenny, today at 14:27

      King Kenny replied:
      I agree, our midfield cannot compare to City’s they don’t do enough to protect the back 4 and they don’t offer enough going forward, this is the area we really need to improve and spend money on, 2 x high quality midfielders are needed as soon as possible

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 14:21

    Oof! When you're getting patronized by Pep, you really know the brown stuff has hit the fan for liverpool

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 14:25

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Thats how I read it too...its actually him being a bit condescending towards Liverpool

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 14:20

    Spurs should not even be mentioned, poor boring team now

    • Reply posted by gramarsuperstar, today at 14:24

      gramarsuperstar replied:
      Only mentioned in the articel because they are third. Doesn't say anything about them being a title contender. If they're that poor, why are they third?

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 14:19

    Liverpool 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:27

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      That's enough from sh1thousery sean for one day.

  • Comment posted by won, today at 14:19

    Arteta is like, are we a joke?

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 14:41

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Oh please! Mr. Walking Cliché-man will say the exact same thing when he faces Arsenal. It's as if he's copied the speeches from Mike Tomlin(Pittsburgh Steelers head coach) and now might end up saying "The Standard is the Standard" and "I'm worried about (insert upcoming matchday team here)".

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 14:17

    You often get coaches complimenting each other in a conference prior to a meeting, but in this case it's justified. Klopp has turned around Liverpools fortunes whils't he's been at the club, sure by their standards they're not at their best at the moment, but that shouldn't be a reflection on what he's achieved at Anfield. Thing is City look so powerful at this time, particularly with Haaland.

    • Reply posted by Nicky, today at 14:20

      Nicky replied:
      Thank you, at last a mature comment on here

  • Comment posted by Ant Acklew, today at 14:16

    Well I don't think Spurs will be any where near the top come end of season. Surely no team can go the whole season fooling (or not) the refs for pens and free kicks and Harry Kane hacking his way through the opposition without so much as a card!

    • Reply posted by Maryne, today at 14:38

      Maryne replied:
      Not half term yet, surely you should be at school

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 14:16

    Might have something to do with them winning the Champions League, being to two finals in the Champions League, winning the EPL and being runner up twice in the EPL. It might have something to do with them being ever so close to winning an unprecedented clean sweep of all competitions last season. Liverpool will be back up there by the end of the season. That should explain things to some of you.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 14:24

      Naz MCFC replied:
      In previous seasons I would agree. This season Van Dijk looks ineffective and Liverpool look vulnerable

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport