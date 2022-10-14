Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Purkis double helps Glens beat 10-man Linfield 3-0

Danny Purkis scored a second-half double as Glentoran beat 10-man Linfield 3-0 in a pulsating derby at Windsor Park.

Michael Newberry was sent off for two yellow cards in the first half before Bobby Burns scored on 48 minutes.

Purkis headed home on 76 minutes and hit a third in injury-time.

Larne stay top of the table with a 4-0 win over 10-man Cliftonville as Lee Bonis scored a five-minute hat-trick at Inver Park.

Paul O'Neill opened the scoring before Bonis's quick treble rounded out the win.

After a frantic opening at Windsor Park, Newberry was sent off in the 31st minute. The defender's first yellow card was for pulling back Jay Donnelly on 16 minutes before a second booking for catching brother Rory to leave the Blues a man down.

Burns' opener came three minutes after the restart when the midfielder let fly from 20 yards and his strike came off Stephen Fallon and nestled in the top corner.

Purkis' header put daylight between the sides as Mick McDermott's men capitalised on their man advantage and the forward added a third in injury-time.

The game was marred by some unsavoury scenes from a minority of supporters with objects thrown at Glentoran players following all three goals and bangers appearing to come from the away fans.

Red card changes game

After an atmospheric build-up was followed by a frantic opening 10 minutes, which saw three of seven first-half yellow cards dished out by referee Lee Tavinder. The first of which came for Kyle McClean inside the opening minute before Shay McCartan was booked for an obvious dive in the Linfield area.

From there the chances started to flow. Hrvoje Plum saw a thunderous effort blocked by Sam Roscoe and McClean forced a point-blank save from Aaron McCarey from close range.

Moments later Glentoran hit the bar when Paddy McClean flicked Plum's free-kick onto the woodwork and the chances kept coming as Jay Donnelly saw an effort blocked and Marcus Kane's wayward cross looped onto the top of the bar.

The woodwork was his again midway through the half when Joel Cooper let fly with a thunderous effort from the edge of the area with rattled the crossbar.

However, the game swung to the Glens' advantage when Newberry was dismissed, and with tensions heightened a number of supporters breached the fabric divide in the Kop, with a banger appearing to be thrown onto the concrete area behind the goal-line.

The action continued as the fans were being escorted back to their assigned area, the electric Conor McMenamin rounded Chris Johns and Matthew Clarke's block on the line kept the Northern Ireland winger at bay as the first half somehow remained goalless.

Second-half pressure pays off

After the first-half pressure from the Mick McDermott's side, the opener came when Burns' curling effort deflected off Fallon and beat Johns.

The second half lacked much of the same thrust and thunder of the first as Glentoran looked to use their one-man advantage.

McCartan fired wide from the edge of the box and Chris Shields was a touch fortunate to avoid a red card for scything down McMenamin as the Northern Ireland winger looked to break clear.

The second finally came on 76 minutes when Purkis headed home McMenamin's corner, with objects again thrown at the celebrating Glentoran players, and the winger almost added a third when he fired over from the edge of the area.

The third came on 92 minutes when Purkis kept his cool in the area to find the top corner as more objects were thrown at Glentoran players from the Kop.

Cooper fired over in injury-time as Linfield chased a consolation goal but Glentoran were comfortable as they headed across Belfast with three points.

Bonis shines as leaders Larne win

Bonis nets treble as Larne too strong for 10-man Cliftonville

A six minute hat-trick from Lee Bonis ensued Larne continued their impressive start to this season's league campaign with a 4-0 victory over 10-man Cliftonville at Inver Park.

It was ex-Cliftonville front man Paul O'Neill who opened the scoring on the 35th minute. O'Neill showed quick thinking to stroke home after Leroy Millar struck the crossbar from close range.

It was the least Larne deserved having fashioned numerous chances through with the biggest of those falling to Lee Bonis on the 22nd minute whose header went narrowly wide. A phrase that would be repeated throughout the first half with Doherty, Millar and Bonis all going close.

The second half started brighter for the visitors with Hale and substitute both going close to equalising but things turned from bad to worse in the 50th minute, 17-year-old Sean Moore was shown a straight red for a dangerous challenge on Donnelly.

Lee Bonis scored a quick-fire hat-trick for Larne

From then on out it was all about Larne and Lee Bonis. The Inver side's record signing finished expertly on the 71st for his first after being slotted through on goal by the industrious O'Neill.

Bonis doubled his tally two minutes later as he stroked home into an open goal after Gartside denied O'Neill.

O'Neill would play his part in Tiernan Lynch's sides fourth as he linked well with Doherty down the right wing before spotting ex-Portadown man Bonis at the back post who finished well to complete his hat trick.

Larne remain top of the table with 23 points out of an available 27.