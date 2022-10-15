Watch: Purkis double helps Glens beat 10-man Linfield 3-0

"I've always been honest. Am I pinned against a wall at the minute and my team? Yeah, I feel like that."

Friday's Big Two derby defeat at the hands of rivals Glentoran will sting for Linfield and manager David Healy.

In a feisty and frantic encounter at Windsor Park, Michael Newberry was sent off on the half-hour for two yellow cards to put the hosts on the back foot.

Bobby Burns' opener early in the second half gave Linfield a mountain to climb before Danny Purkis hit two late goals to ensure the three points were heading across the city.

Friday's result leaves the reigning champions 10 points off leaders Larne and nine behind Glentoran, albeit with Healy's side having a game in hand.

The defeat was Linfield's third in eight games - the same number as the entirety of last season as the Blues pipped Cliftonville to the title.

"When you feel as if you are under the cosh or under pressure and there is no way out, there is only one thing for it," Healy said, before adding that his men were "beaten by the better team".

"You have to fight back in a proper way and a professional manner."

Healy added he felt it is "sink or swim" time for his players over the next four to six weeks and they have to improve.

"We are not at the level I know we can get to," he said.

"We need to come out and we need to come out fighting. We need to come out with improvements and we need to come out fitter.

"We need to be out sharper and we need to be out hungrier because we lacked that."

'I got team selection wrong'

When asked if he could pinpoint why Linfield, who have won five of the last six titles, have had such a patchy start to the season, Healy replied: "Absolutely not."

"I wish I could. At this point I can't. I know people will be demanding that I do find out quickly," he added.

"I'm our leader, I'm our manager. I'm there to be shot at and there to be helped - or not helped - at times.

"We let the supporters down. Sometimes the frustration gets the better of myself and sometimes the frustrations get the better of some of the supporters.

"I take full responsibility as the manager. I take full responsibility for the level we play at and I take full responsibility that our fitness levels weren't good enough.

"I take full responsibility for the team I selected, because the team I selected I thought would have been good enough. In the end, and looking at it after the game, I got it wrong."

David Healy says he takes full responsibility for the defeat

Healy was adamant the Blues could still retain their title, however he did admit it would require "a monumental effort".

"Glentoran and Larne have invested heavily over the last two or three years to be like champions. The facts are there.

"The challenge has been set down for the last number of years and we have stood up and been counted.

"I still firmly believe, when we do find gear, this football club can be champions again.

"The top three or four clubs have heavily invested and eventually their investment is going to pay off.

"We are all investing for the one thing and we can't all win the league. The league title this year will be tight and there is still a long way to go.

"We have been champions, we have been fortunate and good enough over the past number of years. This year will be one hell of a challenge."

Fans need to be 'civil human beings'

There were a number of incidents in the stands between Linfield and Glentoran supporters throughout the game on Friday night.

A banger appeared to be thrown from the away fans before the match, and a number of Linfield fans breached the fabric divide at the Kop end following Newberry's red card which meant more stewards had to be placed in the stand.

Objects were thrown at Glentoran players after each of the three goals, and another banger thundered out around Windsor Park in response.

While Healy said he didn't see any of the incidents, and it's important to stress they involved a minority of fans, he added it was important that supporters "maintain a level of civilisation".

Objects were thrown at Glentoran players as they celebrated all three goals

"They need to act as if they are civil human beings. Sometimes in football, and other sports people let themselves down," he said.

"Nobody wants to league the thrive as much as myself. Managers want this league to thrive.

"They want people that when they go to football events, sporting events to be civilised and understand that there are different sorts of personalities at the game - i.e. wives and kids, mums, dads and there is always the danger that somebody gets put off coming to the games.

"I hope that sporting events going forward, football matches in this country, that we can have a civilised understanding."