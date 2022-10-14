Last updated on .From the section England

Kyle Walker was in the latest England squad in September for the Nations League defeat to Italy and the draw with Germany

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he is "confident" he will be fit to play for England at the World Cup.

Right-back Walker, 32, had successful surgery on a groin injury sustained in City's 6-3 victory over rivals Manchester United on 2 October.

"My first thought now is getting back for England," Walker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Friday Football Social.

On being ready for the World Cup, he said: "I'm confident. I've been through enough in my career to know my body."

The 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar on 20 November, with England beginning their tournament against Iran one day later.

Walker, who has 70 caps for England, was left with just over six weeks to return to fitness.

"I'm well above what they thought I'd be able to do at this point," Walker said.

"I just feel I can do this. I am going to have to be patient with it. There will be bumps in the road but hopefully, come the selection, I'm included."

Named in England manager Gareth Southgate's latest squad in September, Walker revealed he pushed to have surgery the day after picking up his injury in order to increase his chances of making the Three Lions squad.

"It was a little bit manic," said Walker. "I went down on the Monday and I said to the surgeon: 'Listen mate, you're going to have to do it, I have a World Cup'.

"He wanted to do it on the Thursday but he said I'll meet you there in an hour. He jumped on the tube, I got in the car and that was it, I was under the knife having surgery."