Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool1PrestonPreston North End1

Blackpool v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 28PatinoBooked at 45mins
  • 35BridcuttSubstituted forCareyat 30'minutes
  • 12Dougall
  • 22Hamilton
  • 14Madine
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 15R Williams
  • 16Carey
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Wright
  • 25Corbeanu
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 32Grimshaw

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14StoreyBooked at 45mins
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3Cunningham
  • 44Potts
  • 4Whiteman
  • 18Ledson
  • 2FernándezBooked at 27mins
  • 13McCann
  • 20Woodburn
  • 19Riis

Substitutes

  • 8Browne
  • 9Evans
  • 10Johnson
  • 11Brady
  • 23Diaby
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Cornell
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Blackpool 1, Preston North End 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Husband with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).

  4. Post update

    Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emil Riis (Preston North End).

  6. Booking

    Charlie Patino (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Patino (Blackpool).

  8. Post update

    Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Booking

    Jordan Storey (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jerry Yates (Blackpool).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by James Husband.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Blackpool 1, Preston North End 1. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Preston North End. Emil Riis draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1QPR158342316727
2Blackburn169072017327
3Burnley1568125131226
4Sheff Utd1574424141025
5Luton156632014624
6Norwich157352116524
7Swansea157352022-224
8Millwall157262018223
9Preston175841011-123
10Reading157171723-622
11Rotherham145631613321
12Bristol City166372524121
13Sunderland155551916320
14Birmingham155551513220
15Watford155551920-120
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan155461622-619
18Cardiff155371217-518
19Blackpool164571824-617
20Hull155281629-1317
21Middlesbrough154471921-216
22West Brom152851920-114
23Coventry123451014-413
24Huddersfield143291622-611
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport