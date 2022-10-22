Blackpool v Preston North End

First Half ends, Blackpool 1, Preston North End 1.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 21Ekpiteta
- 34Thorniley
- 3Husband
- 28PatinoBooked at 45mins
- 35BridcuttSubstituted forCareyat 30'minutes
- 12Dougall
- 22Hamilton
- 14Madine
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 15R Williams
- 16Carey
- 23Thompson
- 24Wright
- 25Corbeanu
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 32Grimshaw
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Woodman
- 14StoreyBooked at 45mins
- 6Lindsay
- 3Cunningham
- 44Potts
- 4Whiteman
- 18Ledson
- 2FernándezBooked at 27mins
- 13McCann
- 20Woodburn
- 19Riis
Substitutes
- 8Browne
- 9Evans
- 10Johnson
- 11Brady
- 23Diaby
- 24Maguire
- 25Cornell
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt missed. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Husband with a cross.
Hand ball by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).
Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emil Riis (Preston North End).
Charlie Patino (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Patino (Blackpool).
Post update
Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jordan Storey (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).
Foul by Jerry Yates (Blackpool).
Post update
Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by James Husband.
Goal! Blackpool 1, Preston North End 1. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Preston North End. Emil Riis draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
