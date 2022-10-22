Lincoln City v Sheffield Wednesday

Lincoln CityLincoln City13:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Rushworth
- 15O'Connor
- 5Jackson
- 2Poole
- 22Eyoma
- 26Virtue
- 6Sanders
- 24Roughan
- 19Mândroiu
- 18House
- 27Diamond
Substitutes
- 7Vernam
- 14Garrick
- 17Robson
- 21Sørensen
- 25Davenport
- 29Wright
- 34Draper
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Stockdale
- 20Ihiekwe
- 5Heneghan
- 34McGuinness
- 2Palmer
- 4Vaulks
- 10Bannan
- 18Johnson
- 11Windass
- 9Gregory
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 6Iorfa
- 7Wilks
- 13Paterson
- 14Byers
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Bakinson
- 25Dawson
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report will appear here.