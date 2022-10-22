Close menu
League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City13:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: LNER Stadium, England

Lincoln City v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 15O'Connor
  • 5Jackson
  • 2Poole
  • 22Eyoma
  • 26Virtue
  • 6Sanders
  • 24Roughan
  • 19Mândroiu
  • 18House
  • 27Diamond

Substitutes

  • 7Vernam
  • 14Garrick
  • 17Robson
  • 21Sørensen
  • 25Davenport
  • 29Wright
  • 34Draper

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 5Heneghan
  • 34McGuinness
  • 2Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Iorfa
  • 7Wilks
  • 13Paterson
  • 14Byers
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Bakinson
  • 25Dawson
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth14111228141434
2Ipswich15103228121633
3Sheff Wed1492327121529
4Peterborough147162617922
5Portsmouth126422215722
6Barnsley136341712521
7Bolton13634138521
8Shrewsbury136341414021
9Derby136251512320
10Charlton144732217519
11Exeter145362420418
12Bristol Rovers145362224-218
13Wycombe135261717017
14Lincoln City124531516-117
15Fleetwood133731111016
16Port Vale134451419-516
17Accrington134451419-516
18Cambridge145181525-1016
19Oxford Utd124261314-114
20Cheltenham134271219-714
21Forest Green143381431-1712
22MK Dons133191321-810
23Burton142391629-139
24Morecambe131571024-148
View full League One table

