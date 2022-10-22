Crawley Town v Mansfield Town

CrawleyCrawley Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stevenage
|14
|10
|2
|2
|20
|11
|9
|32
|2
|Leyton Orient
|13
|9
|3
|1
|20
|7
|13
|30
|3
|Northampton
|14
|8
|3
|3
|23
|14
|9
|27
|4
|Mansfield
|13
|8
|2
|3
|21
|13
|8
|26
|5
|Bradford
|13
|7
|3
|3
|19
|11
|8
|24
|6
|Carlisle
|13
|6
|6
|1
|19
|11
|8
|24
|7
|Salford
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|10
|7
|24
|8
|Swindon
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|13
|2
|23
|9
|Tranmere
|13
|7
|1
|5
|16
|9
|7
|22
|10
|Grimsby
|13
|6
|4
|3
|17
|11
|6
|22
|11
|Barrow
|13
|7
|0
|6
|16
|15
|1
|21
|12
|Doncaster
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|19
|-1
|21
|13
|Crewe
|13
|4
|5
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|17
|14
|Sutton United
|14
|5
|2
|7
|13
|17
|-4
|17
|15
|Walsall
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|14
|2
|16
|16
|Stockport
|13
|3
|3
|7
|14
|19
|-5
|12
|17
|Wimbledon
|13
|3
|3
|7
|14
|20
|-6
|12
|18
|Gillingham
|13
|2
|6
|5
|5
|13
|-8
|12
|19
|Newport
|14
|3
|2
|9
|13
|19
|-6
|11
|20
|Harrogate
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|17
|-7
|11
|21
|Rochdale
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|19
|-9
|11
|22
|Colchester
|13
|2
|3
|8
|10
|18
|-8
|9
|23
|Crawley
|13
|2
|3
|8
|12
|23
|-11
|9
|24
|Hartlepool
|14
|1
|6
|7
|12
|25
|-13
|9
Panorama investigates events as they unfolded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.