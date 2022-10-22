Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage1410222011932
2Leyton Orient139312071330
3Northampton148332314927
4Mansfield138232113826
5Bradford137331911824
6Carlisle136611911824
7Salford137331710724
8Swindon146531513223
9Tranmere13715169722
10Grimsby136431711622
11Barrow137061615121
12Doncaster146351819-121
13Crewe134541315-217
14Sutton United145271317-417
15Walsall144461614216
16Stockport133371419-512
17Wimbledon133371420-612
18Gillingham13265513-812
19Newport143291319-611
20Harrogate133281017-711
21Rochdale133281019-911
22Colchester132381018-89
23Crawley132381223-119
24Hartlepool141671225-139
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC