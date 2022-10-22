Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport