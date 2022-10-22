Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women11:30Man City WomenManchester City Women
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 14Ildhusøy
- 15James
- 25Summanen
- 13Ale
- 10Brazil
- 24Spence
- 29Neville
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 9Karczewska
- 18Ubogagu
- 26Pearse
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 5Greenwood
- 14Morgan
- 7Coombs
- 25Hasegawa
- 10Castellanos
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 17Losada
- 22MacIver
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip