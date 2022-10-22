Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women11:30Man City WomenManchester City Women
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 15James
  • 25Summanen
  • 13Ale
  • 10Brazil
  • 24Spence
  • 29Neville

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 26Pearse

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5Greenwood
  • 14Morgan
  • 7Coombs
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 10Castellanos
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Losada
  • 22MacIver
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Saturday 22nd October 2022

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Arsenal Women33009099
3Chelsea Women43019459
4Aston Villa Women32017526
5Everton Women42025416
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Tottenham Women320135-26
8Man City Women31027613
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Reading Women300317-60
12Leicester City Women400419-80
