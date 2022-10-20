Close menu
Man CityManchester City15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton head coach Roberto di Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi is still looking for his first win as Brighton head coach

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are monitoring defender John Stones, who has missed their last five games with a hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are recovering from surgery.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said "there is some fatigue in the squad" but did not mention specific players.

Defender Levi Colwill could return after an ankle injury, while winger Kaoru Mitoma will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Defender Jan Paul van Hecke might feature after being an unused substitute in midweek.

Manchester City have won their five home league games in this season's Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton have never won an away league match at Manchester City in 12 attempts (D2, L10).
  • Manchester City are on a run of eight successive home league wins against Brighton, including all five in the Premier League.

Manchester City

  • City's 21-match unbeaten league run was ended by Liverpool last weekend. They haven't lost consecutive top-flight games since December 2018.
  • Pep Guardiola's side have won their past nine Premier League home fixtures, scoring at least three goals each time.
  • No side has scored three goals or more in 10 straight top-flight home matches since Aston Villa's run of 15 from December 1930 to September 1931.
  • Phil Foden has managed five goals in his past four league appearances against Brighton.
  • Erling Haaland has scored in each of his past six home games in all competitions, with 13 goals in total.
  • Kevin De Bruyne has created 33 chances and provided nine assists, more than any other Premier League player this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are winless in four league matches (D2, L2) and haven't scored in the last three.
  • The Seagulls have had 54 failed attempts on goal across those past three fixtures.
  • Roberto De Zerbi is the first Brighton manager to remain winless in each of his first four league games in charge since Barry Lloyd in 1987. Lloyd had to wait 13 matches for his first victory.
  • After winning their first two Premier League away games this season, the Seagulls have earned just one point from the subsequent three.
  • Albion are one short of 100 top-flight wins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1072133102323
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea106221510520
5Man Utd106131515019
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool1044222121016
8Brighton104331411315
9Fulham114341920-115
10Brentford113531817114
11Crystal Palace103431213-113
12Bournemouth113441023-1313
13West Ham11326912-311
14Southampton113261018-811
15Everton11245812-410
16Leeds102351115-49
17Aston Villa11236716-99
18Wolves11236514-99
19Leicester112271724-78
20Nottm Forest11137723-166
View full Premier League table

