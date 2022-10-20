Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game in last season's FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest full-back Harry Toffolo has been ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday's draw at Brighton.

Renan Lodi could miss a fourth successive match because of an ankle sprain, while Lewis O'Brien remains out due to illness.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.

Forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won half of the previous 100 league meetings but Forest are unbeaten in 12 top-flight home games in this fixture since a 2-0 defeat on 28 October 1984.

There has not been an away victory in any of the 10 Premier League matches between these teams.

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground in last season's FA Cup quarter-finals through a goal by Diogo Jota.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have equalled their worst record after 11 games of a top-flight season, set in 1992. They beat Middlesbrough in their 12th match.

Forest are winless in nine Premier League fixtures, the longest current run in the division (D3, L6).

They have opened the scoring in each of their past three home games but failed to win any of them (D1, L2).

Forest are the only side in the Premier League this season yet to score from outside the penalty area.

Taiwo Awoniyi - formerly of Liverpool - can become the first player to score in each of his first three Premier League home starts for Forest.

Liverpool

Liverpool have failed to win any of their four away league games this season (D2, L2). They have only twice had worse runs from the beginning of a Premier League season, going seven matches without victory in both 1992-93 and 2006-07.

The Reds are unbeaten in 16 Premier League away games against promoted sides since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017 (W11, D5).

They are in danger of suffering consecutive Premier League away defeats for the first time since that loss to Hull and then Leicester.

No Liverpool player has provided more assists in all competitions this season than the five by full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last six away league starts against promoted opposition.

Jordan Henderson will be hoping to captain the Reds for the 250th time in all competitions.

My Nottingham Forest line-up Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Liverpool line-up Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team