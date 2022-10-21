Close menu
ChelseaChelsea17:30Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo puffing his cheeks
Cristiano Ronaldo has started just twice in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal

TEAM NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Manchester United's squad after he refused to come on as a substitute during Wednesday's win over Spurs.

Manager Erik ten Hag is likely to name an unchanged side, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are both out with respective thigh and back injuries.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher should recover from the illness which forced him off early in the draw at Brentford.

N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Reece James all remain sidelined.

23 games and 38 shots without a goal for Raheem Sterling against Manchester United in all competitions.
The England forward is set to make his 19th Premier League appearance against the Red Devils this weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea are without a win in nine Premier League games against Manchester United, drawing six and losing three.
  • The Red Devils are unbeaten in six away games with Chelsea in all competitions (W3, D3).
  • No Premier League fixture has produced more draws than the 25 between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven matches since Graham Potter took charge, winning five.
  • The Blues are also undefeated in eight top-flight home games and have won three in a row at Stamford Bridge.
  • Potter's side have kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets. They conceded in six straight matches before this run.
  • Graham Potter - whose Brighton side won 2-1 at Old Trafford in August - could become the first manager to beat Manchester United with multiple clubs in a top-flight season since Andy Aitken did with Middlesbrough and Leicester City in 1908-09.
  • Cesar Azpilicueta could equal Petr Cech's total of 333 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have won three of their last four Premier League away games, losing the other.
  • The Red Devils have conceded at least four goals in five of their past 11 away league fixtures.
  • Erik ten Hag's side have played just two away games against sides in the top half this season, losing 4-0 to Brentford and 6-3 at Manchester City.
  • United have suffered three consecutive top-flight defeats in London, their worst run in the capital since they lost five between April 1973 and January 1974.
  • Marcus Rashford has registered five goals and two assists against Chelsea in all competitions.
  • Rashford is two goals shy of 100 in all competitions for the Red Devils.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1072133102323
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea106221510520
5Man Utd106131515019
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool1044222121016
8Brighton104331411315
9Fulham114341920-115
10Brentford113531817114
11Crystal Palace103431213-113
12Bournemouth113441023-1313
13West Ham11326912-311
14Southampton113261018-811
15Everton11245812-410
16Leeds102351115-49
17Aston Villa11236716-99
18Wolves11236514-99
19Leicester112271724-78
20Nottm Forest11137723-166
View full Premier League table

