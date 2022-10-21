Everton v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton preserved their top-flight status by beating Palace at Goodison Park in May

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Frank Lampard will provide an update on the fitness of his squad later on Friday.

Mason Holgate could return after being an unused substitute in his first game back at Newcastle in midweek.

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes has recovered from a virus, while Nathan Ferguson is close to featuring for the development side as he steps up his comeback from a series of injuries.

Chris Richards and Nathaniel Clyne are among the players still injured.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Quite a lot went on when Crystal Palace came to Goodison Park at the end of last season, when Everton came from 2-0 down to win and secure their Premier League safety, and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira had an altercation with a fan external-link who had come on to the pitch at the final whistle.

It is not 'all or nothing' for Frank Lampard's side this time, but they do need a good result here after three defeats on the bounce.

This is hard to call because Crystal Palace are a dangerous side and I am very tempted to say they will pick up a point, but I am going to back Everton to come good.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's only victory in the past 15 Premier League meetings was by 3-1 at Selhurst Park last December.

The Eagles are winless in seven away league games against Everton since a 3-2 triumph in September 2014 (D3, L4).

Everton

A fourth league defeat in a row would equal their worst run under Frank Lampard.

Everton and West Ham are the only teams not to have conceded more than two goals in a Premier League match this season.

Lampard played under Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira in 2016 in the American MLS, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances.

Lampard has won all four Premier League matches as a manager against Crystal Palace, but his Everton team were beaten 4-0 by the Eagles at Selhurst Park in last season's FA Cup quarter-finals.

Crystal Palace

All three of Palace's league wins this season came after they conceded the opening goal.

Their three defeats this season were against teams currently in the top four of the table: Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Palace can equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive away clean sheets, set from November to December 2017 under Roy Hodgson.

Wilfried Zaha has only registered one goal and one assist in 13 top-flight appearances versus Everton.

