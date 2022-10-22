Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County14103134132133
2Wrexham1392238152329
3Boreham Wood137422012825
4Chesterfield137332518724
5Bromley137332013724
6Solihull Moors1364327161122
7York146441812622
8Woking136252214820
9Wealdstone135441413119
10Eastleigh135441515019
11Dag & Red145452430-619
12Southend134541211117
13Maidenhead United135261316-317
14Barnet135262732-517
15Dorking135262430-617
16Altrincham133551824-614
17Yeovil132741214-213
18Oldham133461422-813
19Gateshead132651620-412
20Halifax13337920-1112
21Maidstone United143381733-1612
22Aldershot133281722-511
23Scunthorpe132561926-711
24Torquay13238923-149
