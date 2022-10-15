Last updated on .From the section Aldershot

Mark Molesley had been in charge at Aldershot for 13 months

National League strugglers Aldershot have sacked manager Mark Molesley and his assistant manager Tom Prodomo.

The Shots have responded to a winless four-game run that has left them in 22nd place in the fifth tier with just three victories in 13 games.

Former Aldershot boss Terry Brown, 70, now their head of football operations, has been put in temporary charge.

Brown, who has also managed Hayes, AFC Wimbledon and Margate, was Shots manager for five years until May 2007.

A club statement said: external-link "Aldershot Town can confirm that first-team manager Mark Molesley and assistant manager Tom Prodomo have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

"Terry Brown will take temporary charge of first-team affairs whilst the club begin the search for a permanent successor.

"We would like to thank Mark and Tom for their hard work over the last year."

Molesley was appointed as Shots manager in September 2021 after the sacking of Danny Searle following a similarly poor start to the season.