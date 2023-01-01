Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Frank McGarvey recently appeared at Celtic Park to thank fans for their support

Former Celtic and St Mirren forward Frank McGarvey has died, aged 66.

He recently revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and appeared on the Celtic Park pitch to thank fans for their support.

A native of Glasgow, McGarvey started at St Mirren, joined Liverpool and then Celtic before returning to his first club.

He amassed 499 senior league appearances and 174 goals and also played seven times for Scotland.

In a near 20-year career, McGarvey won the Scottish Cup with St Mirren and two league titles and three domestic cups with Celtic.