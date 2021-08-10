Match ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.
Dusan Vlahovic's sixth league goal of the season earned Juventus victory at city rivals Torino to ease the pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri.
The 22-year-old Serbia striker tapped home a Danilo knock-down from Juan Cuadrado's 74th-minute corner to seal victory in a one-sided Turin derby.
Just a fourth league win this season lifted Juventus to seventh in Serie A.
It followed a Champions League defeat by Maccabi Haifa that left them unlikely to reach the knockout stages.
Vlahovic's close-range finish was all that Juventus deserved after Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic produced a string of fine saves to keep the score level.
Despite the derby win, Allegri, who led Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles from 2015 to 2019 in his first stint as manager, will continue to face questions after a run of poor results since returning in 2021.
They finished fourth last season and went into the Torino game 10 points behind current leaders Napoli.
Line-ups
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 26DjidjiSubstituted forZimaat 79'minutes
- 3Schuurs
- 13Rodríguez
- 34AinaSubstituted forSingoat 79'minutes
- 10Lukic
- 77LinettyBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKaramohat 78'minutes
- 19LazaroBooked at 90mins
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 49RadonjicSubstituted forPellegriat 70'minutes
- 16Vlasic
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 2Bayeye
- 4Buongiorno
- 6Zima
- 7Karamoh
- 11Pellegri
- 14Ilkhan
- 17Singo
- 21Adopo
- 23Seck
- 27Vojvoda
- 28Ricci
- 36Garbett
- 89Gemello
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 3Silva NascimentoSubstituted forBonucciat 52'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 8McKennie
- 5Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 17Kostic
- 9VlahovicSubstituted forParedesat 90'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forMilikat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 19Bonucci
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Leandro Paredes (Juventus).
Booking
Valentino Lazaro (Torino) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Torino).
Post update
Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Yann Karamoh (Torino).
Post update
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Leandro Paredes replaces Dusan Vlahovic.
Post update
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stephane Singo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Yann Karamoh (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Stephane Singo replaces Ola Aina.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. David Zima replaces Koffi Djidji.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Yann Karamoh replaces Karol Linetty.
Post update
Nikola Vlasic (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.