Richarlison's only goals for Spurs so far came in the 2-0 Champions League win over Marseille

Tottenham striker Richarlison will miss next Wednesday's visit to Manchester United because of a calf injury.

The Brazilian was substituted early on in the second half of Spurs' 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, and will sit out the midweek trip to Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has yet to score in the Premier League since his move from Everton in the summer.

"For sure he's out. He felt something in his calf and he won't be available," said Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

"I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It's a pity because we are talking about a player who gives us a lot of quality but is also strong and improves our intensity.

"He will have an MRI to understand it tomorrow, we hope it is not serious."

Dejan Kulusevski missed the win over Everton with a hamstring injury but Lucas Moura made his first Premier League appearance since August as a substitute, having suffered a tendon injury.