Antoine Griezmann scored his 100th goal for Atletico Madrid to hand them victory at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.
The France striker slid an Alvaro Morata cutback into the bottom corner two minutes after the break for his first league goal since re-signing permanently from Barcelona.
Athletic's Raul Garcia had a late header saved and a shot blocked on the line during a frantic finish.
But Atletico held firm to move above the hosts into third place.
Diego Simeone's visitors looked to be heading for a comfortable three points before goalkeeper Jan Oblak was forced off 20 minutes from time after suffering a heavy fall.
Athletic threw everything at his replacement, Ivo Grbic, who was forced into a full stretch diving save to keep out Garcia's header a minute before time.
The hosts then had a penalty for a potential Reinildo Mandava handball ruled out following a VAR check at the start of 10 minutes of stoppage time.
A battling Atletico side had six players booked in total, including three of their substitutes, but held out as Griezmann's landmark goal sealed a sixth league win of the season.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Simón
- 18De Marcos
- 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forVivianat 86'minutes
- 4Martínez
- 15Lekue
- 8SancetSubstituted forZarragaat 80'minutes
- 6VesgaSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 86'minutes
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forVillalibreat 80'minutes
- 10MuniainSubstituted forGarcíaat 67'minutes
- 7Berenguer Remiro
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 2Morcillo
- 3Vivian
- 12Guruzeta
- 13Agirrezabala
- 14García Carrillo
- 16Vencedor
- 19Zarraga
- 20Villalibre
- 21Capa
- 22García
- 24Balenziaga
- 31Paredes
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13OblakBooked at 68minsSubstituted forGrbicat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Molina
- 15Savic
- 2GiménezBooked at 36mins
- 23Mandava
- 5de PaulSubstituted forCorreaat 69'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forWitselat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Kondogbia
- 11LemarSubstituted forSequeiraat 82'minutes
- 19MorataBooked at 57minsSubstituted forSaúlat 69'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 8Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 7Sequeira
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 10Correa
- 17Saúl
- 20Witsel
- 21Carrasco
- 22Hermoso
- 30Diez
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
- Attendance:
- 48,391
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Atletico Madrid 1.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).
Attempt blocked. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.
Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).
Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).
Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
VAR Decision: No Penalty Athletic Club.
Attempt blocked. Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Oier Zarraga (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
Attempt saved. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.