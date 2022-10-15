Elijah Adebayo has scored 23 goals in 64 Championship starts since arriving from Walsall on January transfer deadline day 2021

Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police.

The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo.

The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

"We have had enough of saying enough is enough. This despicable discrimination simply has to stop," the club said. external-link

"For the third time in less than a year, Luton Town Football Club has had to report or assist with enquiries into disgusting racist abuse aimed at our striker Elijah Adebayo.

"Two racist slurs from the same account on our Instagram post of the scoreline at the end of the win over Queens Park Rangers, which have been widely shared on social media, were reported to Instagram's parent company, Meta, and the EFL immediately by the club.

"We are appalled that we are having to do this in 2022."

Luton's statement comes on the same day that Brentford condemned racist abuse directed towards striker Ivan Toney after he scored twice in their 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton on Friday.

The popular forward opened the scoring in Saturday's win against the Rs, as they moved up to seventh in the Championship table.

"As our players continue to do just before kick-off in all matches in which we participate, everyone at Kenilworth Road stands together with Elijah and any other player who suffers racist abuse, either online or in person," the club continued.

"Bedfordshire Police have been made aware of the posts and we have spoken to Elijah to offer him all the support he needs if he wishes to take this forward."